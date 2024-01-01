New Year mishap: Two BBA students killed in wee hours as bike collides with SUV

January 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Two 22-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students lost their lives today at 2.15 am in a tragic incident when their speeding bike collided with an SUV in city.

They were travelling on their bike from B.M. Hospital Junction towards Aishwarya Petrol Bunk on Hunsur Road and their bike collided with an SUV coming from Aishwarya Petrol Bunk side and was turning towards SJCE Road. The impact was so severe that the bike broke into two parts, with the front wheel, headlight and handle separating from main body.

The victims have been identified as Sampath, the rider and a resident of Haraduru in Bettadapura, Periyapatna and Vrithik Dharani, the pillion rider and a resident of Hassan. Both were pursuing BBA at St. Joseph’s College. Sampath had a rented room in Hinkal, while Vrithik resided in Paduvarahalli.

While the registration details and make of the bike are currently unavailable, the SUV involved is a Volkswagen Taigun (KA-09-MG-2552) owned by a resident of T.K. Layout. V.V. Puram Police stated that they had teams monitoring speeding vehicles at the junction until 1.30 am as part of New Year’s eve. The accident occurred shortly after the Cops had concluded their night patrolling.

The SUV has been seized and Police are verifying CCTV footages. V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector Lava and staff rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased to MMC&RI mortuary.

The bodies will be handed over to family members after post-mortem. V.V. Puram Traffic Police have registered a case.