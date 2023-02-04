Congress stages protest demanding immediate election for MCC Standing Committees Heads

February 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the Mayor’s indecision on holding election of Chairmen of MCC Standing Committees, Congress Corporators, supported by the City Congress Unit, staged a demonstration in front of the MCC main office here yesterday.

Congress Corporators, who were upset over the sudden postponement of Thursday’s meeting to elect the Heads of MCC Standing Panels, raised slogans against Mayor Shivakumar and the ruling BJP and demanded that the election be held immediately.

Corporator Pallavi Begum said that in the absence of Heads of Standing Committees, the Corporators are unable to take up developmental works. Another Corporator Shobha Sunil said the Mayor should make public the reason behind the abrupt postponement of the election.

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana said that the BJP has no respect for democracy. Alleging that the BJP was for centralised power, he accused the BJP of subverting the democratic system by not holding polls for the Standing Committees.

Accusing JD(S) of being the B team of the BJP, Lakshmana warned of knocking the doors of the Court to seek superceding of the MCC if the Mayor failed to hold the elections in a week.

MCC Opposition Leader Ayub Khan charged Mayor Shivakumar of not following the principles of democracy. Accusing the Mayor of disregarding the Constitution, he claimed that the Mayor seems to be waiting for the enforcement of model code of conduct for the Assembly polls so that the polls can be deferred for long. The Council meeting was abruptly postponed as the Mayor found the Congress questions too hot to handle, Ayub Khan added.

Corporators Gopi, Lokesh Piya, Pradeep Chandra and Akmal Pasha, City Congress President R. Murthy, leaders Shivanna, T. Srinivas, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Pradeep Kumar, K.Harish Gowda and others were present.

Postponed:Meanwhile, the MCC General Council meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, was also postponed as Mayor Shivakumar was unwell.