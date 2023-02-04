Fate of Mysuru-Sindhudurg flight hinges on Feb. 5 ticket bookings 

February 4, 2023

Inaugural Feb. 1 flight cancelled as not a single ticket was booked

Mysore/Mysuru: The fate of Alliance Air flight between Mysuru and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra hinges on the occupancy of Sunday (Feb. 5). Not a single ticket was booked for the inaugural flight from either of the directions on Wednesday (Feb.1) and as such, the inaugural flight was cancelled.

Airport sources told Star of Mysore that only two or three tickets have been booked from Mysuru to Sindhudurg for the Feb. 5 flight.

“People of Mysuru are not at all familiar with Sindhudurg and Mysuru is in no way connected with that place in Maharashtra. We have conveyed the sentiments of Mysureans to Alliance Air. If there are no encouraging bookings for the Feb. 5 flight, that too will be cancelled and the ticket money will be refunded,” Airport authorities said.

The Mysuru-Sindhudurg flight is scheduled to be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays and will leave Hyderabad at 2 pm to reach Mysuru at 4 pm. From Mysuru, it will reach Sindhudurg at 5.30 pm. In the return direction, the plane will leave Sindhudurg at 6 pm and reach Mysuru at 7.30 pm and proceed towards Hyderabad on the same day.

Soon after the announcement of the Mysuru-Sindhudurg flight, the travel and tourism stakeholders in Mysuru said that the flight served no purpose. They instead demanded an additional flight to Goa and new flights to Kochi, Coimbatore, Tirupati and Shirdi to boost those sectors.

The Mysuru-Sindhudurg-Hyderabad flight could be converted to Mysuru-Kochi-Hyderabad flight and this makes more sense and the route has the potential, they reasoned.

Stakeholders said that the Alliance Air’s flight from Hyderabad reaches Mysuru and takes off to Goa. Given the high demand for Goa travel, it is difficult to get bookings.

“Despite huge demand and 100 percent occupancies from both sides, this daily Goa flight was reduced to five days a week and Sindhudurg was accommodated in the flight schedule twice a week. Why this was done is best known to the Airport authorities,” the stake- holders said.

They added that unilateral decisions are being taken without consulting the actual tourism and travel stakeholders and without understanding the ground realities. “Ultimately these wrong decisions will affect the image of Mysuru’s tourism and travel sector,” they said.