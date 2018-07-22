Conmen pose as MCC officers; take away cash from house

Mysuru: In second such incident reported in less than a month, conmen, posing as officers from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), robbed cash from the house of a woman at N.R. Mohalla. The incident that has occurred a few days back has come to light now following a Police complaint.

It may be recalled here that on June 22, two conmen managed to enter a house at Kuvempunagar N-Block in the guise of officials from the MCC. Not only they hoodwinked the house owner and pretended to take measurements of their house to issue ‘Property Card’ but also managed to steal gold worth Rs.7,98,000 and Rs.8,000 cash kept safe in drawers and almirahs. Three criminals in this incident have been arrested recently by the Tumakuru Police.

The latest victim of such crime is Shobha, a resident of Ganesha Temple Road at N.R. Mohalla. On June 25, two men approached Shobha’s aged parents and told them that they were from the MCC and had to take measurement of the house to replace water pipelines. An unsuspecting couple allowed the criminals into their compound.

After surveying the house, later they climbed the terrace and acted as if they were measuring the area. While one person was holding a measuring tape, the other was making some notes. They then entered the house and took measurements of the rooms. Shoba had gone to work and her parents trusted the conmen in the guise of officers.

Meanwhile, the criminals managed to open one of the almirahs in the bedroom and took away Rs.75,000 kept there. After stealing the cash, the duo left the house. The incident came to light on July 20 (Friday) when Shobha wanted some cash and opened the shelf. She was shocked to see the cash missing from the almirah.

When she asked her parents about the cash, they said that they were not aware of the incident but told her about two men entering the house on June 25 posing as MCC officers. Shobha immediately realised that her parents were conned and lodged a complaint with the N.R. Police.

Incidentally, Shobha’s house was robbed just two days after conmen robbed a house in Kuvempunagar N-Block. The modus operandi was also the same — posing as MCC officers and entering houses in the name of taking measurements.

The Police are now suspecting that the same gang that has been arrested by Tumakuru Police was involved in two crimes. Or there might be more gangs that are operating using the same modus operandi,the Police said.