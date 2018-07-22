Pervert enters ladies nursing hostel

Mysuru: Visuals of a pervert entering the K.R. Hospital Ladies Nursing Hostel in city has been captured by CCTV cameras installed at the hostel premises. The pervert, wearing khaki clothes, is also alleged to have assaulted a few students who prevented him from taking away their clothes that were hung outside for drying. A case has been booked in this regard at Devaraja Police Station.

The hostel is three-storeyed and is located between K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital. It has a compound wall and it is suspected that the pervert would have scaled the wall to enter the inner sections of the hostel. According to the complaint filed at the Devaraja Police Station, students have said that the pervert, in an inebriated condition, had assaulted and misbehaved with them and had snatched away some mobile phones. He also rubbed the clothes that were kept for drying on his body and tried to take them away. When prevented by the students, he assaulted them, the students told the Police.

The incident occurred on July 20 and the pervert was inside the hostel premises till about 2 am. His movements have been recorded in CCTV cameras. Some students spotted him at around 10 pm and complained to the hostel authorities. CCTV visuals show that the pervert was in an inebriated condition and was struggling to maintain his balance. Visuals also show him carrying a ladies garment.

Most of the students staying at the hostel come from rural background and they are terrified with the happenings at the hostel after dark. They said that last year too, one person used to enter the hostel during nights.

After many complaints from the students, CCTV cameras were installed and two security guards were posted. Students said that despite cameras and security guards, this pervert had entered the hostel that is located a stone’s throw away from the Devaraja Police Station.