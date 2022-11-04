Construction of Theme Park at KIA: Holy Soil collection drive launched in city

November 4, 2022

Soil will be collected from all nine MCC Zones

Mysore/Mysuru: With PM Narendra Modi scheduled to unveil the 108 ft. tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on Nov. 11 at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, the Holy Soil (Pavithra Mrithike) collection drive for construction of a park near KIA, was flagged-off in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple here this morning.

Two Kempegowda Ratha’s will collect Holy Soil from all nine Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Office limits.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shaka Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji and Kaginele Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji launched the collection drive in the presence of MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, G.T. Devegowda and Tanveer Sait. Dollu Kunitha, Veeragase folk troupes were part of the event.

Assistant Commissioners of Zonal MCC Offices are appointed as Zonal Nodal Officers to oversee the collection drive and make it a success.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Nagendra said, “Bengaluru has attained international recognition today. Thanks to the efforts of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda for his efforts in building Bengaluru. Among various Metropolitan cities across India, foreigners throng Bengaluru and wish to reside here. IT&BT sectors, multinational companies are making their way to Bengaluru as it is developed as a well-equipped city where people believe that they may achieve their dreams in this place. Bengaluru is a place with loads of opportunities.”

Stating that the statue of Kempegowda is a tribute the Government is paying for his immense contribution, Nagendra called upon people to attend the unveiling ceremony in large numbers.

Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji lauded the initiative of the Government in installing the tallest statue of Kempegowda.

Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji said that Kempegowda is a pride of the nation. “Bengaluru is now a place where people of various religions reside.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima and others were present on the occasion.