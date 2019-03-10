Continuing Dental Education programme held

Mysuru: Continuing Dental Education (CDE) programme titled ‘Infection Control and Dental Safety in Dental Schools,’ organised by the Infection Control Committee and team, in association with the NABH team, JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, was held at the JSS Dental College in city recently.

Dr. P.A. Kushalappa, Director (Academics), JSS Academy, stressed on the importance of infection control and safety at dental schools and also highlighted the importance of organising scientific events on a regular basis that helps to update the knowledge with current practices.

Dr. Raghunath Puttaiah, Professor, Diagnostics Sciences at Texas A&M College of Dentistry, USA, who was the guest speaker, explained about various aspects of infection control in dental clinics. During an interactive session it was suggested to submit a proposal to Dental Council of India for including Infection Control and Dental Safety in the undergraduate curriculum. Emphasis on antibiotics abuse was addressed and the audiences were sensitised on various equipment and materials for infection safety.

The CDE concluded with the recommendation for forming a Local Safety Organisation and to conduct Train-the-Trainer sessions on regular basis. Dr. R. Satish, Convenor of Infection Control Committee, proposed a vote of thanks. The CDE was co-ordinated by Dr. H.P. Jaishankar and Dr. R. Sushma, Members of the Organising Committee. Dr. S. Ravindra, Principal of JSS Dental College and Hospital, welcomed.

