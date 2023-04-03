Control Rooms opened

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to ensure strict enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, the District Administration has set up Control Rooms in all 11 Assembly segments of the district and at the DC’s Office in Mysuru. Control Room phone numbers are as follows:
Chamundeshwari : 0821 – 2414812
Krishnaraja : 0821 – 2418800
Narasimharaja : 94498 – 41195 / 96
Chamaraja : 0821 – 2418816
DC Office Control Room : 1077
Tahsildar Ramprasad : 94484 – 22510
Helpline : 1950
Periyapatna : 08223 – 274007
K. R. Nagar : 08223 – 262371
Hunsur : 08222 – 251550
H.D. Kote : 08228 – 255325
Nanjangud : 08221 – 223108
Varuna : 08221 – 223108
T. Narasipur : 08227 – 260210
Leave a Reply