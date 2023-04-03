Theatre activities help in building self-confidence, personality: KIKS Director

April 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “In the era of OTT and cinemas, professional theatre and amateur theatre activities have declined. Theatre training helps in enhancing the self-confidence and personality of a person who is indulged in it actively,” observed Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) Director Dr. Vijayakumari S. Karikal.

She was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of theatre training camp organised by Adamya Rangashale, Mysuru, at Sri Kuvempu Rangamandira at Sri Vivekananda PU College in Jayalakshmipuram here on Saturday.

“With theatre activities reducing in recent days, Adamya Rangashale, Mysuru Rangayana, Natana Rangashale of Mandya Ramesh, Nirantara Foundation are actively providing training in theatre activities, thus committed to preserving the existence of theatre. Women were banished from watching plays at night back in those days at rural places. But, as the time has changed, women in villages now participate in such activities and watch plays,” she said.

“Play is an ancient art. Aristotle, an Ancient Greek philosopher and polymath had written several write-ups about plays. Staging of a play is not only about acting, it is about the pronunciation and a place for personality development, increasing self-confidence etc. Theatre training these days is also a way for getting employment,” she added.

‘Ooru Suttaru Hanumappa Horaga,’ directed by Vinod C. Mysore was staged by camp students on the occasion.

Progressive thinker Dr. K. Kalachannegowda, retired Police Officer J.B. Rangaswamy, Adamya Rangashale Hon. Secretary T. Sathish Javaregowda, Secretary Chandru Mandya and others were present at the valedictory programme.