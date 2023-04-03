Himalayan Expedition for Nurses in May: Endurance training begins at Chamundi Hill

April 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The endurance training programme for 12 Nurses from different parts of State who have been selected for a Himalayan Expedition to be held from May 5 to 18 under the aegis of Tiger Adventure Foundation began yesterday.

The training programme was flagged-off at Chamundi Hill by Cr. Namrata Shenoy, Past President of Ladies Circle India and Founder-Trustee of Diya Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Cr. Namrata Shenoy said that it is best tribute we as citizens can give to the nurses who have given yeoman service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briefing about the physical endurance, Punitha Pradeep, Expedition Programme Team Leader, said: “The training programme will be held for a month in which nurses will be physically trained at various places including Chamundi Hill, Bettadapura, Kunti Betta, apart from regular endurance training programme that will take place at Kukkarahalli Lake in city. The training will culminate on Apr. 30 with a ‘Josh Run’ at Mysuru,” she added.

In the ‘Josh Run,’ the participants will complete 21-km half marathon and then they will be trained mentally by P.K. Ramakrishna, a NLP expert.

The nurses who assembled at Chamundi Hill Arch went on a 10-km marathon and also engaged themselves in stretching exercise at the Devikere. The whole session was moderated by Harshavardhan and Adithi Rao from Mysuru, under the guidance of DSD Solanki, Ardent Adventure Enthusiast and Chairman of Tiger Adventure Foundation.

Founder-Trustee of Tiger Adventure Foundation A. Anil Kumar and others were present.