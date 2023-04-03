732 rice bags, 722 food kits seized in Mysuru

April 3, 2023

Statewide, cash, liquor, drugs worth over Rs. 39.3 crore confiscated in three days

Mysore/Mysuru: Flying squads and static surveillance teams enforcing the election Model Code of Conduct raided a building in Hanchya on the Ring Road in Mysuru and seized unaccounted rice bags and food kits from a godown of a house late on Saturday.

A press release said that the flying squad, based on intelligence reports and information, went to the house in a private layout and checked the godown in the basement. Over 732 rice bags (each bag containing 26 kg of rice), cereals and ingredients meant for cooking were stored there. These included cooking oil, soaps, paste etc. and there were 722 food kits.

The team also recovered 146 boxes each containing 10 pouches of refined edible oil, 73 boxes each of which contained 10 pouches of vegetable oil, 60 boxes each containing 12 bottles of a soft drink. The estimated value of the seizure was Rs. 19,69,647 and has been confiscated.

People managing the godown and the house told the raiding theme that the goods were meant to be distributed to the poor through a trust as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). However, no documents or records were furnished to authenticate the claims.

Based on the directives of Chamundeshwari Constituency election officer, the goods including cooking materials and food packets were accounted for and the stocks were seized.

Rs. 15.26 lakh cash at Hunsur check post

At the Hunsur check post Rs. 15.26 lakh cash was seized on the night of Mar. 31. Rs. 8.91 lakh was being transported by Kerala-based travellers and the cash bag had no valid documents. On Apr. 1, Rs. 5.68 lakh belonging to Krishna Poultry at Bogadi in Mysuru was seized and on Mar. 30, Rs. 67,000 unaccounted cash was seized from Muthuraya Hosahalli check post on the Hunsur-Virajpet Road.

Hunsur Assistant Commissioner and Taluk Election Officer Ruchi Bindal paid a surprise visit to Chilkunda check-post on the midnight of Mar. 31 and inspected the checking process there. A few officers and staff had dozed off and they were taken to task by the Assistant Commissioner.

State seizure data

Statewide data till Saturday evening shows that the officials have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other goods worth over Rs. 39.3 crore in three days. According to an official release, various enforcement agencies have made seizures across the State. Cash worth over Rs. 7 crore, 1,156 litres of liquor worth Rs. 5.8 lakh, 39.2 kg of drugs worth Rs. 21.7 lakh and freebies worth Rs. 9.6 crore have been seized by Police and flying squads, said a press release from the Election Commission.

Income tax sleuths have seized unaccounted cash worth Rs. 3.9 crore and the Excise Department has seized 1.9 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs. 11.6 crore along with Rs. 1.8 lakh worth drugs.

Over 19,255 licenced guns have been deposited in the respective jurisdictional Police Stations and over nine guns have been seized and the licence of one has been cancelled. A total of 1,091 cases under CrPC and 2,710 non-bailable warrants have been executed.

The Static Surveillance Teams have also seized Rs. 1.4 crore in Shivamogga, Rs. 30 lakh in Chickpet Constituency, Bengaluru and Rs. 1 crore in Kalaburagi.

137 grams of gold seized

As per the data released by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner this morning, a total of 36,045.27 litres of liquor, carried in two vehicles in T. Narasipur Assembly Constituency have been seized by the Excise Department valued at Rs. 26,20,186. The total value of the vehicles is Rs. 20,000,00.

Other seizures include Rs. 8,38,630 in cash, 137 grams of gold, rice bags and cooking materials worth 19,69,647 by the flying squad, Rs. 42,95,865 by Static Surveillance teams, 59,751.61 litres of liquor worth Rs. 1,51,90,398 have been seized. Rs. 18 lakh that was seized near Varuna Constituency has been handed over to the Income Tax Department.