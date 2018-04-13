Flying Squad seize Rs. 4 lakh cash

Cash was being transported without valid documents

Mysuru: The officials of the Flying Squad, have seized Rs. 4 lakh cash which was being transported in a car without any documents at the check post near Devalapura in Varuna Constituency yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon at about 4 pm, the officials of the Flying Squad were checking vehicles at the check post near Devalapura, when the officials noticed a car without the registration number plate coming towards the check post and stopped the car for checking.

When the officials checked the car, they found Rs. 4 lakh and the occupants of the car failed to produce any documents for the cash, following which the officials seized the cash. But an occupant in the car told the officials that he was a businessman and was carrying the cash to deposit it in the bank. But the officials told him that the cash would be in their custody till he produces relevant documents, to which the businessman told them that he would produce the documents tomorrow (today). Flying Squad officials Shivalingaiah, M.S. Umesh, SI Jayaprakash and others were present.