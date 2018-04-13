Flying Squad seize Rs. 4 lakh cash
Elections 2018, News

Flying Squad seize Rs. 4 lakh cash

Cash was being transported without valid documents

Mysuru: The officials of the Flying Squad, have seized Rs. 4 lakh cash which was being transported in a car without any documents at the check post near Devalapura in Varuna Constituency yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon at about 4 pm, the officials of the Flying Squad were checking vehicles at the check post near Devalapura, when the officials noticed a car without the registration number plate coming towards the check post and stopped the car for checking.

When the officials checked the car, they found Rs. 4 lakh and the occupants of the car failed to produce any documents for the cash, following which the officials seized the cash. But an occupant in the car told the officials that he was a businessman and was carrying the cash to deposit it in the bank. But the officials told him that the cash would be in their custody till he produces relevant documents, to which the businessman told them that he would produce the documents tomorrow (today). Flying Squad officials Shivalingaiah, M.S. Umesh, SI Jayaprakash and others were present.

April 13, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Gruha Pravesha at B.Y. Vijayendra’s Varuna house
B.Y. Vijayendra seeks blessings of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer
In the race for Varuna, after B.Y. Vijayendra: Dr. Yathindra calls on former IPS Officer L. Revanasiddaiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching