Dr. S.N. Mothi delivers lecture at HIV Congress 2018
News

Mysuru: Dr. S.N. Mothi, Chairman and Founder Trustee, Asha Kirana Hospital, Mysuru, was invited for HIV Congress 2018 to deliver a guest lecture on the topic  ‘CNS manifestations in Paediatric AIDS.’ The Congress was held from Apr. 6 – 8 at Mumbai.

HIVe Mysuru 2019: Dr. Mothi  has invited Dr. Salim Abdul Karim, Director, Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) to deliver Dr. Suniti Solomon Memorial Oration in HIVe Mysuru 2019 due to be held in February-March 2019.

He also had an opportunity to invite Dr. Quarraisha from UNAIDS to be the faculty for HIVe Mysuru 2019.

This Conference will be focusing on issues related to TB & HIV.

April 13, 2018

