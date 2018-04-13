Common Entrance Test on April 18 and 19
News

Common Entrance Test on April 18 and 19

Mysuru:  The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to engineering and other professional courses will be held across the State on April 18 and 19. The admission letters can be downloaded from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website on the first day, that is on April 18. Students have to appear for Biology paper (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Mathematics (2.30 pm to 3.50 pm). On the second day (April 19), Physics (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Chemistry (2.30 to 3.50 pm). For more details, call Ph: 080-23460460.

 

April 13, 2018

RELATED POSTS

CET to be held on Apr. 18, 19
CET results: City students bag more ranks
CET: City boys bag 31st and 57th ranks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching