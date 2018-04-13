Common Entrance Test on April 18 and 19

Mysuru: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to engineering and other professional courses will be held across the State on April 18 and 19. The admission letters can be downloaded from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website on the first day, that is on April 18. Students have to appear for Biology paper (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Mathematics (2.30 pm to 3.50 pm). On the second day (April 19), Physics (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Chemistry (2.30 to 3.50 pm). For more details, call Ph: 080-23460460.
