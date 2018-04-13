Mysuru: Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Trust, Suvarnanagar near Roopanagar in city, will be conducting ‘Brahmakalashotsava’ from Apr.21 to 25. The event will also mark Sri Chamundeshwaridevi, Balaganapathy, Subramanya and Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Prathishtabandha.

The religious event will be held under the guidance of Vaidika Shiromani Vignesh Bhat and Vidwan Srinivas Upadhyaya.

Kalashotsava will begin with the rituals starting from 8.30 am on Apr.21, followed by Bhajans at 11.30 am and Geha Parigraha at 6.30 pm. Nihal Kumar will present flute recital at 6.45 pm.

On Apr.22, the rituals will start with Durga Namaskara by Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi at 6.30am, followed by Ankurarpana Koutuka Bandhana at 8.30am.

On Apr.23, the rituals will begin with Prathishtadi Homas at 8.30am, followed by Bhajans by Udupi Kutpadi Tulasidas team at 10.30 am, Dasarapada by Mysuru Ramachandrachar at 5.30pm and Adivasadi puja at 6.30pm.

On Apr.24, the rituals will commence with various homas at 8.30am, followed by Bhajans by Srikrishna Bhajana Mandali at 11am, Karnatak Music recital by Vidwan N.R. Prashanth at 5.30pm and Brahmakalasha Sthapane at 6.30 pm.

On Apr.25, the rituals will conclude with homas at 8.30am, followed by Janapada Bhaktigeethe programme by Anusha Rao and team at 11am; Brahmakalashabhisheka in the presence of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji at 11.30am. The 5-day event will draw to a close with distribution of prasada at 1.30 pm.