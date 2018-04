Mysuru: The students of Bhavan’s Priyamvada Birla Institute of Management,1st Stage, Vijayanagar, were the winners in Marketing event and Runners in Business quiz during MANNOVEX-18 Management Fest held at JSS Centre for Management Studies (JSS CMS), Mysuru recently.

The winners are Ashkar & Apoorva Rai (Marketing) and runners Ramesh Babu & Deepthi (Business quiz), according to a press release.