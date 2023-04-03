Siddu finds time to watch RCB Vs Mumbai Indians match

April 3, 2023

Bengaluru: The confusion over his Kolar contest remaining intact notwithstanding and even as the Congress is yet to release the second list of candidates for the elections, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddharamaiah made time to visit the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru yesterday as a spectator to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Siddharamaiah, who is an ardent cricket fan, took a break from his hectic election campaign and enjoyed the game at the Stadium. His social media post in support of IPL team RCB went viral with sports-lovers and fans appreciating the sportive spirit of the veteran Congress leader.

“Cricket is my favourite game. I take pride in the RCB team. The team RCB has the wishes of crores of fans like me. I have confidence that our team will lift the cup for sure. As a Kannadiga, my support is always with RCB,” Siddharamaiah’s post stated. Siddharamaiah sat throughout the match inside the VIP box and enjoyed the game.

Meanwhile, the RCB put on a great fight in a thrilling encounter against the MI and won the match by eight wickets. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddy accompanied Siddharamaiah. The former CM had attended important cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier too.