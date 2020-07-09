Cop hands over Rs. 19,000 cash lying on road to Police Station
Cop hands over Rs. 19,000 cash lying on road to Police Station

July 9, 2020

‘Parisara Snehi’ fetes Srinivas for his honesty

Mysore/Mysuru: A Police Constable, who was on his routine rounds in city on his bike, found a plastic cover lying on the road. Curious, he opened the bag to find cash amounting to Rs. 19,210 and also some foreign currencies. Without succumbing to the desire of pocketing the money, he promptly handed over the bag to the Police Station. 

The Cop in question here is Srinivas who is serving at the office of the City Police Commissioner. He is the recipient of Chief Minister’s medal in 2019. During his regular duty, he was moving near the City Court Complex on his bike when he found a plastic bag lying unattended on the road. He stopped his bike and opened the bag to find cash and foreign currencies. 

Srinivas then drove to the jurisdictional Lakshmipuram Police Station and handed over the bag to the Inspector and told him that he found the bag abandoned on the road. The plastic cover also had a small purse within. The Police have registered a case and are trying to trace the owner of the bag. Inspector Venkatesh appreciated the honesty of the Constable. 

Meanwhile, ‘Parisara Snehi’ team at Jalapuri Police Quarters felicitated Srinivas for his honest act. BJP leader D. Lohit, ‘Parisara Snehi’ team Secretary Hemavathi, Keerthikumar, Santhosh Kumar, Ravikumar and Shivakumar were present.

