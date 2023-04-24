Country’s administration is under the control of capitalists: SUCI

April 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the country is governed defacto by capitalists, SUCI (Socialist Unity Centre of India) Central Politburo Member K. Radhakrishna said that a revolution of sorts is needed for building a corruption and exploitation free India.

He was addressing the political session as part of the 76th Foundation Day of SUCI-Communist at Kunchitigara Bhavan on Dewan’s Road here yesterday.

Emphasising on the need for equitable distribution of wealth among the people, Radhakrishna observed that the society has to undergo several fundamental changes for ensuring an equal society. Underlining the importance of rooting out capitalists from the country, he opined that the wealth of the country should be in the hands of the working class who are the real toilers.

Highlighting that the working class and exploited sections should understand the politics of our country, he argued that political power went into the hands of the capitalist class when the country got independence from the Britishers. Later on, political parties became the agents of the capitalist class, he contended.

Continuing, he said that of late political parties are speaking very much about religion. Stating that the ruling party is talking very much about Hindutva and Hindus, he alleged that the ruling class is practicing communalism and politics of hate. Accusing the BJP of dividing the society on the lines of religion, caste, community and creed, he maintained that the Centre was making attempts to disregard Darwin’s Theory of Evolution and thus curtail the scientific mindset among children.

SUCI District Secretary B. Ravi, in his address, said that Comrade Shivadas Ghosh founded the SUCI 76 years ago in order to realise his dreams of giving the real independence to the people of the country.

Arguing that the SUCI is now engaged in organising movements on issues that were dear to the party Founder Shivadas Ghosh, he said that the farmer, labour and other working class should understand the activities of SUCI and join hands in taking forward the Communist party which is working for the welfare of working and oppressed classes.

SUCI Office-bearers M. Umadevi, P.S. Sandhya, G.S.Seema, Chandrashekar Meti, V. Yashodhar, Harish and Sunil, party workers Suma, Subhash, Basavaraju, Chandrakala, Neetu, Abhilasha, Pushpa and others were present.