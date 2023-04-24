Campaigning to woo voters

April 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Assembly elections scheduled to take place on May 10, candidates of various political parties, party men and supporters have begun hectic campaigning in their respective Constituencies to woo voters to cast their votes in favour of their party candidates.

Sitting Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas, who was denied the party ticket this time, campaigned for party candidate T.S. Srivatsa yesterday.

Accompanied by Mayor Shivakumar and party workers, the MLA began campaigning from Sumasopana Park in Kuvempunagar coming under MCC Ward No. 47 and met the walkers. He then met the people at various shops, hotels, bus stand and auto stand in the park surroundings.

Chamundeshwari Constituency Congress candidate Mavinahalli Siddegowda, KR Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar and Chamaraja Congress candidate K. Harish Gowda seeking the support of the legal fraternity at the Mysuru Law Courts Complex.

Chamundeshwari JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda campaigning at Mooganahundi village.

He also went from door-to-door, met the residents and explained them about various developmental works undertaken in the Constituency since five years and asked them to support BJP candidate Srivatsa.

Meanwhile, Chamundeshwari Constituency Congress candidate Mavinahalli Siddegowda, KR Congress candidate M.K. Somashekar and Chamaraja Congress candidate Harish Gowda visited Mysuru Law Courts Complex and sought votes in their favour. Chamundeshwari JD(S) candidate G.T. Devegowda too has begun his campaigning and yesterday he visited Moogu Maramma Temple at Nagaratalli village, where he performed puja and started his campaigning at Mooganahundi village.