COVID effect: Mysuru bangle, bag, cosmetics wholesale traders to close on Sundays

June 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Call it COVID effect or the love for family, wholesale traders from various areas in city have come to a decision that they will close their shops and business establishments every Sunday henceforth, starting tomorrow. Retail shops will however be open as many office-goers visit outlets on Sundays.

At a meeting of various Wholesale Traders Associations held in city yesterday attended by over 150 representatives from bag industries, paper and stationery, imitation jewellery, bangles, cosmetics, tailoring material and others decided to close on Sundays due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ Association member and owner of Karnataka Bangle Store on B.N. Street, Gaurav Jain said that the wholesalers including toys, gifts, novelties and other decorative items have come to this unanimous decision. “We are over 400-strong members from various small Associations dealing with such items. COVID has taught us lessons and the Sunday closure is to prevent the pandemic and at the same time spend time with our families,” he said.

Gaurav Jain said that wholesalers from Shivarampet, K.T. Street, B.N. Street have come to this understanding and gradually, the decision will spread across the city to close on Sundays. “Only wholesalers will be closed and not retailers as they have requested us to exempt them from this decision. Retailers have a good customer footfall on Sundays,” he said.

President of Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Yuva Sanghatan Rajan Baghmar said that it is best for traders to close on Sundays and also close daily by 7 pm. “Apart from less crowded streets, these moves will help combat the disease and also to spend quality time with family,” he added.