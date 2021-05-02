COVID Mitra staff undergo training

May 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-needed COVID Mitra Counselling Centres to instil confidence will start functioning at three places with 35 medical and 150 non-medical volunteers.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that these Centres, also called as “Midway Clinic” are started to clear all doubts and confusion in the minds of Corona positive patients.

The medical team consists of final year MBBS students, dental students, nursing students, retired doctors, nurses, retired nurses and paramedics.

As all patients don’t require hospitalisation, doctors team will interact with Corona positive patients with asymptotic or mild symptoms and decide whether they should be hospitalised or put in home quarantine, she said.

The volunteers will handle telephone calls from patients and help in the distribution of health kit and pamphlets published by District Administration on do’s and don’ts for home quarantine patients, she added.

All medical and non-medical team members underwent training session at the Town Hall premises yesterday and today. All of them will be vaccinated before being deployed on duty in next two to three days.

Dr. Raghunath of Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital sensitised the medical volunteers yesterday for nearly three hours while today MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj and Assistant Commissioners Nanjundegowda and Shivakumar briefed the non-medical team members.