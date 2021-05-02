Three ‘COVID Mitra’ Triage and Counselling Centres to come up in city

May 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has announced that ‘COVID Mitra’ Triage and Counselling Centres will be opened at three Assembly Constituencies in the city in view of confusion and fear among people about treatment for Corona positive.

She said over 2,000 calls had been received after launching COVID-19 War Room Helpline (0821-2424111). Most of them were anxious calls from the asymptomatic patients who tested Corona positive. Keeping this in mind, ‘Covid Mitra’ will be started to remove all confusion and anxiety among people. These centres will have doctors, medical staff and technicians. Besides, oxygenated beds will be available to patients in case of emergency.

The DC said soon after testing positive the question of many people was: where they should go for treatment? Some will be having Covid symptoms but they have been tested negative in RT-PCR. Others will not be having any symptoms but still they will test positive. Such persons can consult doctors as well as get examined by them here.

Rohini Sindhuri said the ‘COVID Mitra’ centres will be established at Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Hospital, JLB Road; at Beedi Workers Hospital, NR Mohalla and at Government Ayurveda Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital, KRS Road.

She said doctors at ‘COVID Mitra’ centres will examine each and every patient, and then decide the line of treatment. If any patient was found in critical condition at the time of arrival, he/she will be sent to the well-equipped hospital.

The symptomatic patients will be sent to hospital where beds are available. In case of asymptotic patients, they will be either sent to home isolation or COVID Care Centres. For those who wish home quarantine, system will be evolved for their monitoring as well as distribution of medicine time to time, she said.

“We are using Private Hospitals technology and medical services to evolve a novel method. Everything is likely to be in place by today (Sunday) and then make them operational soon,” the DC added.

What is Triage?

Triage is the process of determining the priority of patients’ treatments by the severity of their condition or likelihood of recovery with and without treatment.

