Don’t Rush: Stores to remain open from 6 am to 12 noon

May 2, 2021

All four major markets in city centre closed till further orders

Santhepet traders argue with Cops, Mysuru City Corporation Officers

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeing mad rush of people in city markets to buy essential goods during four hours relaxation in ongoing Corona Curfew, the State Government has relaxed time by another two hours to enable citizens to do shopping without crowding.

The State Government, in its revised guidelines issued on Saturday evening, has allowed provision stores to open from 6 am to 12 noon (earlier it was between 6 am and 10 am).

It has also allowed opening of all HOPCOMS, milk booths and pushcart vendors to do business from 6 am to 6 pm.

However, this guideline issued by the State Government has not brought cheers among traders of Central Business District (CBD) as Police and MCC Officers forced closure of shops in that area at 10 am following experts identifying it as possible super spreader of COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, traders of Santhepet, Shivarampet and the surrounding areas of Chikka Gadiyara had to down the shutters exactly at 10 am.

This sudden decision was taken following heavy crowding in those places including Boti Bazar in last three to four days during curfew relaxation hours.

The Health Department Officers of MCC had warned that the CBD will become Corona super spreader if the crowd was not disciplined immediately. Close on this strict warning, the Police authorities led by Devaraja Inspector Diwakar, Traffic Inspector Muniyappa and Traffic Sub-Inspector Palaksha swung into action and ordered closure of all the shops in CBD.

This resulted in a wordy duel between traders and law enforcement officers. Traders sought to know why such action when the Government has allowed business till 12 noon. They said they were doing business by strictly following safety protocol.

Not agreeing to this, the MCC authorities said they were strictly going by what the medical experts have warned to prevent further damage.

Later, MCC Officers — Manjunath, Assistant Commissioner, Mruthyunjaya, AEE and Rajeshwari Bai, Health Inspector — went around Santhepet area and told that they could do door delivery of goods to customers after taking orders in the slip, after 10 am. No customer will be allowed to come to any shop in those above mentioned places after 10 am. Each trader will be allowed to keep a goods vehicle for the door delivery of goods to citizens.

Meanwhile, the extension of timing to buy essentials came as a big relief for the people across the city. Not much of rush was seen at provision stores as the people came in leisure without hurrying.

The markets in extension areas also witnessed self-discipline among people by maintaining social distance.

A few citizens, who came to buy essentials without the mask, were sent back my the fellow citizens. The happiest lot was pushcart vendors who were seen in large numbers in front of Devaraja Market selling fruits and vegetables at very competitive rates.

The crowd was seen at chicken and mutton shops in Boti Bazar. The shop-keepers were seen telling people to wear face mask and maintain social distance.

After 12 noon, the Police patrol vehicles hit the streets asking provision stores to down the shutters and also citizens to go back to their houses.

Closure of Markets

The MCC has ordered the closure of Devaraja Market, Vani Vilasa Market, Mandi Market and MG Road Market till further orders. The State Government, in its guidelines yesterday, had banned all shandies till 6 am on May 12, to check crowding of people. Citing this, the MCC has issued orders on the closure of those major Markets with an immediate effect, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag told SOM adding that the citizens will not be inconvenienced.