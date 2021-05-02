‘Don’t worry, we are with you’: DC assures citizens

May 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Assuring Mysureans that the District Administration is doing everything to save previous lives from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said the current situation may continue for some time in view of influx of Corona positive patients to Mysuru from the neighbouring districts.

“We are doing everything to streamline the supply of oxygen, medicine and arranging beds for the needy patients. But still there is a gap between the supply and the demand due to advance booking of beds even before going for RT-PCR testing. By doing this, these panic-stricken people are denying oxygenated beds and ICU treatment for critical condition patients,” she told SOM.

The DC pointed out that the kind of panic being witnessed now was not there during the first week of Corona due to people preferring to be in home quarantine than in hospitals. Now, people are so much feared that they are making advance booking of beds before getting RT-PCR testing done. Even patients with mild symptoms now want admission into hospitals and demand oxygenated beds.

Sindhuri said the existing healthcare facilities was sufficient for patients of Mysuru. But with patients coming from neighbouring districts and also from Bengaluru, the demand for oxygen, ventilators, ICU beds and oxygenated beds has increased. This situation may continue for some time till the crisis comes down, she noted.

“It has come to the notice of the District Administration that some Private Hospitals, even after discharge of Covid patients, still show in the records as ‘occupied’ instead of ‘vacant.’ By doing this, they are blocking beds. Stern action will be taken against such hospitals,” she added.

RT-PCR not final

The DC cautioned that some persons with the symptoms of fever, cough and cold may get negative report in RT-PCR but they should not sit back thinking that they are out of danger. Such persons must go for higher tests like CT- scanner for advance testing and get right treatment at the right time, she appealed.