COWIN-KAR pilot project in city from tomorrow

July 25, 2021

Download app from Google Playstore or by logging onto cowin.karnataka.gov.in

Mysore/Mysuru: Developing a dedicated software for a smooth COVID-19 vaccination drive following instances of glitches in CoWIN App, the Karnataka Government is all set to launch the pilot project in Mysuru city limits from July 26 (tomorrow) to encourage more and more people to get their jabs.

Under the project, persons need to register their names by either downloading the app from Google Playstore or by logging onto cowin.karnataka.gov.in. The App has been developed by the State Health Department and the pilot project would be implemented in all the three Assembly segments in Mysuru (only city limits). If the pilot project is successful in Mysuru, the App will be extended to the entire State.

Once registered in cowin.karnataka.gov.in, the user will get an OTP that validates the mobile number and the user is taken to an interface next where the registration can be done. Up to four members of a family can be registered in one go in the app and the user is asked to submit details like name and ID proof.

Easy registration process

It is an easy registration process and after registration, based on the availability of vaccination doses, people will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers containing the date and time of their vaccination along with the Government health facility’s name (vaccination centre).

The SMS will be sent 24 hours prior to the vaccination time so that arrangements can be made by the beneficiaries to reach the centre as per schedule.

In a media release, Mysuru DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that people would have the option to choose the date and the vaccine. The facility also offers the registered persons an opportunity to change the date of vaccination once. Non-vaccinated people can register themselves on COWIN-KAR for the first dose and the persons, who have already received the first dose, can also register themselves for the second dose.

Technical training provided

It may be recalled here that last week, as part of the pilot project implementation, a technical team headed by Prasanna Kumar of State War Room from Bengaluru had come to Mysuru and a day-long orientation programme for officials was held at Zilla Panchayat Hall where the software was unveiled and the nitty-gritties were explained.

Over 38 Health Officers coming under various Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of Mysuru city, vaccinators and verifiers were part of the session.

After registration, the persons in-charge of the district vaccination programmes and the Nodal Officers will collate data and based on the number of vaccination doses available in-stock or future arrivals, they will inform the date to the jab-seeker through the App.

The App collects data and stores it at the back-end as per the age of the vaccine seekers.

The information will also include the date of vaccination availability, location and time along with details if it is Covishield or Covaxin.

Separate information will also be supplied if the vaccine-seeker is a senior citizen, above 45 years of age or even frontline warriors. Information will be prioritised as per the target groups — like frontline warriors and senior citizens.