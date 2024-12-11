Cradle Ceremony

December 11, 2024

Yaduveer Wadiyar couple performs Thottilu Shastra of younger son at Chamundi Hill temple

Two-month-old baby swung in silver cradle

Mysuru: Mysore Royal Family Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed the Thottilu Shastra ceremony of his two-month-old younger son, at the premises of Goddess Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi Hill in city this morning.

The baby boy was born on Oct. 11, 2024, Ayudha Puja day, to Yaduveer Wadiyar, the Mysuru-Kodagu MP and Trishika Kumari couple. The couple’s elder son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, aged 7, was also present during the ceremony, along with his grandmother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

As per the customs and tradition practiced by the erstwhile royal family, the rituals related to Thottilu Shastra was performed by swinging the baby in the silver cradle, brought from the Palace.

The baby was adorned with a golden Gandabherunda pendant, symbolising the royal emblem.

The cradle, decorated with Mysore Mallige (Mysore Jasmine) and Chrysanthemum flowers, was tied with a rope from the neem tree at the premises of the temple. The rituals were supervised by the Chief Priest of Chamundeshwari Temple Shashishekar Dixit.