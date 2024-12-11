Cradle Ceremony
News, Top Stories

Cradle Ceremony

December 11, 2024
  • Yaduveer Wadiyar couple performs Thottilu Shastra of younger son at Chamundi Hill temple
  • Two-month-old baby swung in silver cradle

Mysuru: Mysore Royal Family Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed the Thottilu Shastra ceremony of his two-month-old younger son, at the premises of Goddess Chamundeshwari temple at Chamundi Hill in city this morning.

The baby boy was born on Oct. 11, 2024, Ayudha Puja day, to Yaduveer Wadiyar, the Mysuru-Kodagu MP and Trishika Kumari couple. The couple’s elder son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, aged 7, was also present during the ceremony, along with his grandmother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

As per the customs and tradition practiced by the erstwhile royal family, the rituals related to Thottilu Shastra was performed by swinging the baby in the silver cradle, brought from the Palace.

The baby was adorned with a golden Gandabherunda pendant, symbolising the royal emblem.

The cradle, decorated with Mysore Mallige (Mysore Jasmine) and Chrysanthemum flowers, was tied with a rope from the neem tree at the premises of the temple. The rituals were supervised by the Chief Priest of Chamundeshwari Temple Shashishekar Dixit.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching