CSI-Karnataka Southern Diocese to hold Youth Convention at Hardwicke tomorrow

November 30, 2019

Mysuru: The Youth Department of Church of South India-Karnataka Southern Diocese (CSI-KSD) and Mysore Area Council of CSI-KSD have organised various events in city on Dec. 1 including a youth convention as part of Christmas.

Addressing a press meet at Hardwicke High School here yesterday, CSI-KSD Bishop Rt. Rev. Mohan Manoraj said that youth representatives from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kasargod, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Talavady Firkha of Erode district in Tamil Nadu, will take part in the programmes.

The Bishop said that a blood donation by the youths would be held at CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital (Mission Hospital) at 10 am and added that a rally by youths numbering more than 1,000 would be taken out from Mission Hospital to Hardwicke High School, near RTO Circle on JLB Road at 3 pm to create awareness on environment.

He further said that cultural programmes by the youths would be held at Hardwicke High School Grounds from 5.30 pm onwards.

Youth Co-ordinator Rev. Noel P. Karkada, Area Chairman Rev. P. Gurushantha and others were present at the press meet.

