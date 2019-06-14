CSIR-CFTRI and Industry Conclave held

Mysuru: The Mysuru-based premier food research Institute, the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) had organised a one-day Industry Conclave in city recently. The Conclave was inaugurated electronically by Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, CSIR.

Dr. G. Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology, Jorhat, was the guest of honour.

The Conclave is a first-of-its- kind initiative by CSIR-CFTRI to include its various stakeholders in deciding on the course of research undertaken by the Institute. Representatives from thirty food processing industries participated and presented their perspectives on the R&D needs of the industry. Participants included major players like Nestle India, Buhler Group, Tata Global Beverages, Marico as well as new entrants to the field like the Nutriplanet, SaReDh, Extovate and many others. All sectors such as oils, meat and poultry, protein foods, spices and beverages, packaging and startups including the local chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) participated.

Opening the discussions, Dr. KSMS Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, presented the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities before the Institute. He invited the industry to make CSIR-CFTRI a ‘knowledge partner’ in its efforts to build a new and vigorous food processing environment.

New products that add value to farmers’s produce on display at the exhibition.

The Conclave held discussions in five most important aspects of food processing namely, Food Processing and Engineering, Biotech & Nutraceuticals and Wellness, Processed Foods & Beverages, Food Supply & Packaging and Food Safety, Startups & Entrepreneurship. Needs in each sector were identified, the knowledge and technologies that CSIR-CFTRI can offer to the industry in the area were showcased, and the domains where industry and the Institute can walk hand-in-hand were shortlisted.

As part of the Conclave, the new offerings of products and machineries by the Institute in the five areas were showcased separately in an exhibition of posters and products. Ten Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed and exchanged by various industrial partners with CSIR-CFTRI.

The Conclave ended in identifying the areas of cooperation, collaboration and continuity with respect to the interaction of CFTRI and the industry with a draft report on the needs of the future of food industries.

