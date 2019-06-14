Elected Directors of State Government Employees Association

Mysuru: The polls for electing 31 Directors to the District Unit of State Government Employees Association was held yesterday and the results were announced later in the evening.

The District Unit has 62 Director posts, out of which 31 were elected unopposed, while the polls were held for electing the remaining 31 posts of Directors.

The polling took place at four centres in the city and the counting of votes was taken up after the voting ended at 4 pm.

Those elected in Thursday’s polls were: R. Balakrishna (57 votes) of Animal Husbandry Department, B.T. Annegowda (116 votes) and K. Yogananda (97 votes) of Commercial Taxes Department, H.V. Bharath Kumar (41) of Co-operation Department, Revanna (88 votes) of PWD, K.M. Mandanna (60 votes) of Women and Child Development Department, M.K. Sashishankar (184 votes), S. Sridhar (146 votes) and G. Bheemanna (119 votes) of Health and Family Welfare Department, S. Ashok (99 votes) of Horticulture Department, N.P. Arkesh (41 votes) of the Department of Industries and Commerce, S. Raghu (747 votes), C.V. Jayaram (717 votes), Revanna (679 votes), N. Suresh (672 votes), M.N. Akkamma (595 votes) and C.B. Arun Kumar (368) of Department of Public Instruction, A.L. Umesh (127 votes) of the Department of Pre-University Education, Dr. M.C. Shivakumar (145 votes) of the Department of Collegiate Education, H.M. Girish (43 votes) of Technical Education Department, K.B. Ramesh (30 votes) of Transport Department, P. Raghavendra (43 votes) of Excise Department, S. Somashekar of Secondary Education Department, P. Mahesh Kumar (32 votes) of Home Guards and Police Administration Department, Y.A. Shivalingaiah (39) of Sericultre Department, R. Hemanth Kumar (30 votes) of Treasury, J. Govindaraju (82 votes) of Employment and Training Department, T.G. Sripathi (196 votes) and K.R. Varadaraju (178 votes) of Judicial Department, N. Raju (107 votes) of Government Press and S.K. Ganesh (38 votes) of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies Harish Kumar was the Returning Officer.

