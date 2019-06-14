Mysuru boy attends ISRO Young Scientist Programme
Mysore: Bharatheshwar, a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, DGM Halli, Mysuru, was among the three students selected from Karnataka for the ‘Young Scientist Programme (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram — YuViKa),’ a special programme for school children, launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Bharatheshwar is the son of D. Manjunath, who runs a cyber cafe and Prathima Manjunath, residents of Kuvempunagar in city.

For the 1st Batch, in tune with the Government’s vision ‘Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan,’ from each State, three students were  selected.

The other two students from Karnataka are: Amogha Narayana, Alva’s English Medium High School, Dakshina Kannada and Rutuja Chougule, Siddheshwar Vidyalaya, Belagavi.

This programme was conducted from May 13 to 25 at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru and was inaugurated by ISRO Chairman  K. Sivan.

