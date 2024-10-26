Cubic Mysore Derby-2024 at MRC tomorrow

October 26, 2024

25th high stakes race of the year carrying total stakes of Rs. 1.2 crore

Mysuru: Mysore Race Club (MRC) Ltd., in association with Cubic Systems, is all set to conduct the prestigious “Cubic Mysore Derby- 2024” tomorrow (Oct. 27) at 4 pm with a total stake money of more than Rs. 1.2 crore.

This was announced last evening by MRC Chairman K.N. Suresh Kumar, also the Managing Director of Cubic Systems, the manufacturers of electromechanical assembly and control panels, that has sponsored the Derby this year.

Billed as the richest race of the Mysore Racing Calendar 2024-25, with Rs. 25 lakh being sponsored by Cubic Systems and Rs. 25 lakh contributed by MRC, it is the 51st Derby race in history ever since it was started in the year 1974.

Invitation Cup

Suresh Kumar said, it has been just eight days since assuming charge as MRC Chairman, the Derby is being organised with the cooperation of all. It is a prelude to Invitation Cup Racing Event, considered as the country’s biggest scheduled in March 2025.

Senior Steward A.L.R.M. Nagappan said, Derby is being conducted since 1974, with the first Derby won by a horse called ‘MIDNIGHT COWBOY.’ A total of six horses will be running in the present race, including the horse named ‘AABUSHAN’ trained by C.D. Monnappa, a Mysuru-based trainer.

Winners share

The winning connections including the owner, trainer and jockey will take home a winners’ stakes money of Rs. 68.82 lakh including trophy, followed by second prize winner: Rs. 22,94,250, Third: Rs. 11,47,130, Fourth: Rs. 5,73,560, Fifth: Rs. 3,44,135 and Sixth: Rs. 2,29,425. The breeder of the winner will earn Rs. 6,03,750, taking grand total stakes including breeder’s share, to Rs. 1,20,75,000, he said.

Other prominent races

Along with Cubic Mysore Derby-2024, six other prominent races will be conducted tomorrow— The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, The Royal Western India Turf Club Trophy, The Hyderabad Race Club Trophy, The Bangalore Turf Club Trophy, The Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup and The Madras Race Club Trophy.

Another attraction of the day being “The Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup” sponsored by N. Swaroop Kumar, a member of MRC.

Contest of skills

To encourage the racing patrons, a “Free Contest of Skills” is conducted and those who nominate the first four places of the Derby, in correct order will be taking home a first prize: Maruti Alto Car, second prize of two numbers: Hero Mobikes and third prize of five numbers: Five Fastrack Smart Watches.

Horses in Cubic Mysore Derby-2024

The Mysore challenger, AABUSHAN, trained by Mysuru-based trainer C.D. Monnappa, MANDARINO, trained by Irfan Ghatala, JOHN WICK, trained by James Mckeown, THE LEADER, trained by Azhar Ali, BOURBONAIRE, trained by S. Narredu and AMIGO trained by Magan Singh Parmer.