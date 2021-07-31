Off-course betting at MRC

July 31, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination or RT-PCR Negative Certificate must

Mysore/Mysuru: The Government of Karnataka has granted permission to conduct off-course betting on Hyderabad Races at both Mysuru and Bengaluru Race Courses.

Only those who are in possession of COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate or RT-PCR Negative report which is taken within 48 hours of the entry to the premises would be permitted.

They shall be required to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol as specified by the Government in the licence condition, according to a press release from Secretary and CEO, Mysore Race Club (MRC).