COVID spike: No let up in checking at Kerala borders

July 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: There has been no let up in checking at two check-posts — Bavali and Udbur both in H.D. Kote taluk — situated on Karnataka-Kerala border to have a tight vigil on people entering the State.

Following directions from Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, the District Administration has stepped up watch on people coming from Kerala side in view of over 20,000 Corona positive cases being reported daily in the God’s Own Country since last one week indicating third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

A Police Officer of Sub-Inspector rank has been deployed at Bavali check-post who is assisted by four Police Constables. Besides, Forest Department personnel and medical staff are deployed at both the check-posts to check every person.

Taluk Health Officer Dr. Ravikumar told SOM that those without negative report of RT-PCR test got done 72 hours before and not taken single dose, are sent back. Besides, those who test positive in Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) are not allowed to enter Karnataka.

After RT-PCR test, names, telephone numbers and contact details of persons were collected to inform about the test results which may take one or two days.

DC, SP visit check-posts

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham and Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan visited Bavali check-post to take stock of the situation. They also reviewed the functioning of both check-posts and instructed the medical staff, Cops and Forest personnel not to allow anyone inside Karnataka without examining RT-PCR test report.