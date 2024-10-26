Air pollution at alarming level in Mysuru:  Switch over to public transport, appeals environmentalist U.N. Ravikumar

October 26, 2024

Mysuru: In a timely appeal, environmentalist Prof. U.N. Ravikumar has suggested for switching over to public transport from personal vehicles in the interest of posterity, considering the unabated air pollution in the district.

He was speaking after inaugurating a meeting on ‘Participation of the Government and Public in the Conservation of Environment of Mysuru’ organised jointly by Rural Literacy and Health Programme (RLHP) and Karnataka State Youth Network at the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) hall on J.L.B Road in the city on Thursday.

Ravikumar said, the environment earlier was serene with the city replete with hundreds of lakes and tanks making it a beautiful place. As the city gradually witnessed development activities, the number of lakes and tanks have dwindled. Two months ago, there was a warning bell on rising air pollution and the people should take it seriously, he said.

The residents of Delhi are suffocating due to air pollution, with the people falling sick. In this wake, people should take a step towards checking the pollution and should support the initiatives taken up by the Government.

Of late, there is an increase in vehicle density in the city, with every household owning not less than two to three vehicles. The people tend to use vehicles exceeding the requirement, that calls for opting to public transport, at least to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that is emitted from the vehicles, from getting mixed with the environment. If the Government issues curbs on vehicles, it may help in chalking out stringent norms towards protecting the environment, observed Ravikumar.

He advised the people to use bicycle more, with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) creating a Cycle Track for the purpose. However, the tracks are left unused, with the people showing disinterest towards pedalling bicycles. The people should encourage their wards to use bicycles, which helps in maintaining a good health. We should take a cue from western countries, where bicycles are among the preferred mode of transport largely in the interest of environment.

Director of RLHP Saraswathi said, having a strong concern towards environment, the youths across the State are being organised to create awareness among them about livelihood responsibilities, issues, solutions and related activities. In a country that is largely dependent on agriculture, 40% of farmers, mainly youngsters have diverted towards other avenues. Some of the programmes being implemented by the Government are fatal to environment, she rued.

Progressive thinker Prof. Kalachannegowda presided over the programme. Assistant Director of Tourism Prabhuswamy, Secretary of RLHP Prof. V.K. Jose, Joint Director of Agriculture Department K.H. Ravi, Senior Health Officer of MCC Dr. Venkatesh, Member of Youth Network Mahesh, RFO D.C. Radha and others were present.