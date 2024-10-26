Promote lesser-known tourist spots to realise benefits: DC

October 26, 2024

‘Connect-2024’ stakeholder meet for travel, tourism, hospitality sectors held in city

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has underlined the need for proactive measures to build a favourable environment for Karnataka’s tourism growth, starting with promoting scenic yet lesser-known tourist spots across the State.

He was speaking at ‘Connect-2024,’ a tourism, travel and hospitality stakeholder meet for Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya jointly organised by Karnataka State Tourism Department and Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS) at Hotel Southern Star in city on Thursday.

The DC highlighted the vast tourism potential Karnataka offers. However, many attractions still need to be discovered by visitors, necessitating concerted efforts to spotlight these hidden gems for the public and tourists alike.

Expressing concern over Karnataka’s slower tourism growth compared to States like Kerala and Rajasthan, Reddy noted that tourism development has lagged despite Karnataka’s wealth of attractions.

He underscored that coordinated efforts between the government and sectoral stakeholders are crucial to achieving sustainable success. KTS, he said, exemplifies the power of collaborative action to benefit the Government and stakeholders in various sectors, including hotels, travel agencies, and even small street vendors.

‘Connect-2024’ is an annual event designed to engage all tourism stakeholders in Karnataka, providing a platform to showcase the activities of the Department of Tourism and KTS. Key objectives include gathering tourism promotion suggestions, addressing stakeholder needs to position Karnataka as India’s top tourist destination.

It aims to explore solutions for tourism challenges, fostering responsible tourism practices that respect and involve local communities, and raising awareness about Department of Tourism initiatives. Additionally, ‘Connect’ aims to encourage maximum stakeholder enrolment in KTS, strengthening it as a unified tourism body.

KITE Expo on cards

K. Shyamaraju, President of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and KTS highlighted the Karnataka International Travel Expo (KITE).

Drawing from Kerala’s experience, where a KITE event drew 3,000 participants with hotel owners offering 30 percent of their rooms free to attendees, he acknowledged that while free accommodations might be challenging in Bengaluru or Mysuru, significant discounts are feasible.

He assured that local hotel owners would be encouraged to adopt a similar approach for Karnataka’s upcoming KITE event, with the Government’s full support. A successful, larger-scale KITE in Karnataka, he noted, could create a more robust and favourable atmosphere for tourism growth, enhancing Karnataka’s competitive edge in the sector.

Currently, preparations are underway for the second edition of the KITE while Kerala has already hosted 12 editions over the past 24 years.

Karnataka’s journey only began four years ago, and one of the major challenges is the high GST. Soon, a delegation will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to request a reduction in GST rates.

Shyamaraju was felicitated by the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association. Following the ceremony, an interaction was held with stakeholders. Among the attendees were President of the Bengaluru Hotel Owners’ Association P.C. Rao, KTS Secretary S. Mahalingaiah, Treasurer G.K. Shetty, Mysuru Travel Association President B.S. Prashanth, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda and MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju.