MP releases Addanda Cariappa’s book ‘Satyavanne Heluththene’

October 26, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said, we have a collective responsibility of informing the next generation about the total truth related to the history.

Yaduveer Wadiyar was addressing the gathering after releasing the book Satyavanne Heluththene, a play written by former Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa, at Kiru Rangamandira in the premises of Kalamandira here on Friday evening.

“It is unfair to transfer only half truth to the next generation about the modern history of India. We hold the responsibility of moving ahead after understanding the complete truth,” remarked Yaduveer Wadiyar.

We are aware how the individuals sharing common views have made attempts to pull the strings of several sectors like- history, theatre, filmdom, media among others. We have to remember R.C. Majumdar, who had been tasked with recording the comprehensive history of the country. However, a section of the society that was averse to his style of functioning, entrusted the job to others. We have been reading the history that was documented afterwards. But several astonishing facts related to the history have been emerging from the last 10 to 15 years, said Yaduveer Wadiyar.

About 15 to 16 volumes of comprehensive history of modern India documented by Majumdar are available at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB). As my grandfather shared a good rapport with BVB, I stumbled upon two volumes of BVB in the library. Not many have heard about these voluminous works, but those who have read Majumdar can pithily understand the prominent events related to the country. There is a detailed account of Freedom Movement of the country in the 15th and 16th volumes, that throws light on the roles played by tribals, military, doctors and the people belonging to several other classes, along with the prominent freedom fighters we know about, recalled Yaduveer Wadiyar.

Noted theatre and film director Prakash Belavadi said, attempts should be made to understand facts behind the historical truths.

“I accept those facts about which I have a understanding, but won’t accept those I haven’t studied about. It is better to air your opinion only after reading the book and watching the play. The book reveals profound matters and such risks are essential to explore the truth behind the facts,” said Belavadi.

The play by the same name Satyavanne Heluththene will be staged at Kiru Rangamandira from Oct.28 to 31 at 6.30 pm.

Author of the book Addanda C. Cariappa, his wife and theatre person Anitha Cariappa and Dr. Chandrashekar of Aditya Adhikari Hospital were present.