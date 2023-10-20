Yaduveer performs Saraswathi Puja at Mysore Palace

As part of Navarathri celebrations, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed special pujas to Goddess Saraswathi at Mysore Palace this morning, along with his son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Palace priests. Yaduveer performed special pujas to the portrait of Goddess Saraswathi from 10.05 am. He also offered puja to books, veena, musical scriptures and copies of epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata, etc. According to scholars, the beginning of ‘Saraswathi Puja’ at the time of Navarathri is known as Saraswathi Avahan.
Recent Comments