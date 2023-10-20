‘Asian Admirable Achiever’

October 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, working as an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, has earned the distinction for including his biographical profile in the eleventh edition of Asian Admirable Achievers, Rifacimento International, New Delhi, recently.

The achievements of Dr. Mohan Krishna in the fields of Engineering Education, Science Communicator and Popularisation, Astronomy and Space Science have been laudable. He has been awarded with numerous national and international awards, successfully completed over 2,500 online certifications, membership in over professional bodies worldwide, editorial board membership with over 200 national and international journals and has delivered over 1,000 talks till date.

He has published over 100 research papers in journals and has presented many papers. His name has been referred to the Asian Book of Records and the World Book of Records also.