‘Asian Admirable Achiever’
News

‘Asian Admirable Achiever’

October 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. S.A. Mohan Krishna, working as an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering,  Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, has earned the distinction for including his biographical profile in the eleventh edition of Asian Admirable Achievers, Rifacimento International, New Delhi, recently.

The achievements of Dr. Mohan Krishna in the fields of Engineering Education, Science Communicator and Popularisation, Astronomy and Space Science have been laudable. He has been awarded with numerous national and international awards, successfully completed over 2,500 online certifications, membership in over professional bodies worldwide, editorial board membership with over 200 national and international journals and has delivered over 1,000 talks till date.

He has published over 100 research papers in journals and has presented many papers. His name has been referred to the Asian Book of Records and the World Book of Records also.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching