Bhima Jewels celebrates its 99th Anniversary with Bhima Super Surprises

October 20, 2023

Winners to get package trip to Paris or Dubai and other assured gifts like 1 kg gold coins, insta cashbacks

Mysore/Mysuru: Bhima Jewels, the leading retailer in Gold and Diamond Jewellery, with over 60 stores across India and UAE, is celebrating its rich legacy of 99 years across all its retails stores with Bhima Super Surprises.

Bhima Super Surprises entitles customers for exciting offers of upto 40% off on making charges on Gold Jewellery, upto Rs.15,000 off per carat on Diamond Jewellery, 10% off on Platinum Jewellery and Rs. 4,000 off per kilogram on Silver Jewellery with 10% discount on piece rate products.

Beyond product category level offers, customers get assured gifts on their purchases that range from Insta Cash Backs, Gold Coins, Silver Coins, Gift Vouchers and other surprise Gifts. Daily and Bumper lucky draws that entitle customers a chance to win 1 kg gold coins and a packaged trip to Dubai or Paris for 2 persons. The offers are valid from Oct. 13 to Nov. 12.

Speaking on this occasion, Bhima Jewels Chairman B. Bindu Madhav said “Having served millions of customers over generations with the best of service standards and with the finest in craftsmanship, we are so proud to celebrate yet another successful year.”

Bhima Jewels Managing Director Abhishek Bindu Madhav stated that “Our strong legacy of 99 years in Purity, Trust and Craftsmanship is one of the unmatched advantages that we have in the industry. Every year has been a journey of dedicatedly improvising our finesse and innovation in Customer Service and our range of fine crafted Jewellery. This season too, we are extending the celebrations to our customers through Bhima Super Surprise.”