Paramparika Vaidya Parishat’s conference from Oct. 26 to 28

October 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The National and 14th State-level conference of Paramparika Vaidya Parishat – Karnataka has been organised by Paramparika Vaidya Parishat – Karnataka and Sri Kshetra Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthan Mutt, from Oct. 26 to 28 at Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Mandya district.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao will inaugurate the conference. Agriculture Minister N. Chelu-varayaswamy, who is also Mandya District Incharge, will release the compendium of information about 3,000 paramparika vaidyas (those practicing traditional medicine).

Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will grace the occasion along with General Secretary of Adichunchangiri Mutt Sri Pra-sannanatha Swamiji, who is also the Honorary Chairman of Paramparika Vaidya Parishat. State President of the Parishat G. Mahadevaiah will preside.

Prof. Vishnukant S. Chatapalli, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, Gadag, Chief Secretary (e-Governance) Shalini Rajaneesh, AYUSH Commissioner Dr. Leelavathi, CEO of Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority, Bengaluru, G.V. Sudarshan and Jagat Ram, Member Secretary of Karnataka Biodiversity Board, Bengaluru, pontiffs of various Mutts, MLAs, Officers of various Departments, founders of the Parishat and others will be present.

The three-day Conference has sessions on Coronavirus like Epidemic and Fever; Women’s diseases; Rheumatoid arthritis; Skin disease; Veterinary doctor and Diabetes.

Five senior traditional medicine practitioners will be conferred ‘Paramparika Vaidya Ratna’ Award, which includes a panchaloha idol of Lord Dhanvantari, purse of Rs. 10,000 and a citation.

A total of 3,000 traditional healers are expected to attend the conference including 2,500 from across the State and 500 from outside the State. For details call Mob: 94484-42871.