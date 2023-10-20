Youths go gaga at musical nite

October 20, 2023

Singers Sanjith Hegde, Raghu Dixit and Shilpa Rao strike a chord on second day of Yuva Dasara

Mysore/Mysuru: The second day of Yuva Dasara turned out to be a perfect stop for the youths, who were treated to soulful music, at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city last evening.

Singer Sanjith Hegde, who has made a mark not just in Sandalwood, but also in Tollywood, with several chartbuster songs to his credit, recreated the magical spell rendering hit numbers like- ‘Shaakuntle Sikkalu Sumsumne Nakkalu…’ from the film ‘Naduve Antaravirali,’ ‘Marali Manasagide’ from ‘Thayige Takka Maga’ and ‘Salam Soldier…’ from Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James.’

The youths swooned as Sanjith sang ‘Maleye Maleye…’ from ‘Salaga’ along with its title track and ‘Belakina Kavithe Bedagige Sothe…’ from ‘Gentleman,’ ‘Haayagide Edeyolage’ among other songs. Ace singer and composer Raghu Dixit, a Mysurean, who hit the stage saying ‘Namaskara Mysuru,’ cast a spell of devotion with his regular number ‘Kande Kande Shivana…’ with Kamsale and recital of guitar, followed by the folk song ‘Kodagana Koli Nungitha…’ and ‘Munjane Manjalli…’ from the film ‘Just Math Mathalli’ which he himself had composed the music.

The musical nite reached its feverish pitch, when Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao stormed the stage with all-time hit songs like ‘Tum Bin Jiya Jaye Kaise…’ from ‘Tum Bin,’ ‘Ek Din Kabhi Jo…’ from the film ‘Subhanallah’ to name a few.