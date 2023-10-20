Street vendors transform city into colourful marketplace

October 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara, a celebration that showcases the rich cultural heritage, there exists a community of individuals whose contributions are often overlooked but are essential to the festival’s success.

They are street vendors, who bring life and colour to the streets during this annual extravaganza. One of the most remarkable aspects of street vending during festivals like Mysuru Dasara is the remarkable rise in earnings that vendors experience. And true to this culture, hundreds of them have come from all over, especially North Karnataka with their wares.

Notably, along with the usual teams of men, this year, many women street vendors have come, probably making use of the free bus travel facility provided for them to a place that draws vast crowds — both local and international visitors. The surge in footfall provides a substantial customer base for street vendors to cater to.

Dasara evokes a sense of joy, celebration and camaraderie and people are more inclined to spend on treats, toys and mementoes that enhance their festive experience. This spirit of celebration is where these street vendors find their niche.

Street vendors don’t limit themselves to a single product; they offer a diverse range of items. From traditional handicrafts to contemporary toys and an array of mouthwatering snacks, vendors cater to a wide spectrum of tastes and preferences, ensuring they appeal to a broad audience.

Groups of street vendors are seen on the streets early in the morning with their colourful products, especially where the crowd is dense like the Mysore Palace, Zoo, bus stands and at a couple of places where popular events are held such as Aahara Mela and Flower Show.

They position their stalls strategically in areas with the highest foot traffic, ensuring maximum visibility and customer flow. Their presence becomes an integral part of the festival’s ambience.

Places like Palace entrance gates from all sides, especially at Jayamarthanda and Jayarama-Balarama entrance, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Chamarajendra Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), K.R. Circle, Town Hall surroundings and Exhibition Grounds have their large concentration.

From cotton candies to ice creams and kulfi, pani-puri, gobi manchurian, churumuri, toys and musical instruments like the dhol and flute, balloons and those shaped like animals and miniature versions of elephants and tigers — they sell all, not to mention the tasty snacks and juices.

Festival-goers can be seen indulging in these mouth-watering treats at every corner, enhancing the overall festive atmosphere. After spending nights at open spaces, bus stands and even in front of closed shops and bus shelters, these vendors.

gather on streets early in the morning and continue to do business till 11 pm only when crowds start leaving homes after seeing the illumination.

Many of the vendors with families have set up tents at Doddakere Maidan for the night’s rest and they too crowd the streets early. Some of them even cook their food with locally available firewood and twigs.

Sometimes, desperate for sales, they typically offer their wares at competitive prices, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious festival-goers. The affordability of these goods often encourages impulse purchases. For street vendors, the earnings from selling their products during festival seasons represent a significant portion of their annual income.

Streets and footpath landscapes have transformed into a colourful marketplace. In fact, it is a win-win situation for both vendors and the buyers. While vendors profit from the monetary gain brought by the festival, visitors enjoy a multitude of offerings that enhance their celebration.