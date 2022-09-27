Huge demand for Ambaari bus ride at night amidst lights
September 27, 2022

Rooftop travel ticket prices hiked to Rs. 350 from 250

Mysore/Mysuru: Ambaari, the double-decker hop-on and hop-off bus service launched by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), is a great hit among the crowd who are watching the illuminated streets seated on the vehicle’s roof top.

There is a huge demand for trips beyond 6 pm as the city lights, as part of Dasara festival, are switched on from 7 pm to 10.30 pm (or 11 pm) daily. All those who dread to drive during nights amidst bumper-to-bumper traffic on city roads to see the illumination and those who dare not to walk on pothole-filled roads and on broken footpaths prefer a hassle-free ride in Ambaari.

Following the demand, KSTDC has increased price of the bus ride (rooftop) to Rs. 350 from Rs. 250. As per a notice put up at KSTDC Office on JLB Road, the bus trip on rooftop will cost Rs. 350 per person and the first level passenger seats will cost Rs. 250. Children above five years are being charged full ticket and all the tickets can be booked online https://www.kstdc.co/

The evening trips will start from 6.30 pm, 7.45 pm, 9 pm and 10 pm.

  1. Ajay says:
    September 27, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    “Following the demand, KSTDC has increased price of the bus ride (rooftop) to Rs. 350 from Rs. 250. “.
    KSTDC – Let’s loot the tourists as much as we can.
    KSTDC wants only rich to enjoy the bus ride. As they say “Make hay while the sun shines”, KSTDC is making optimum use of the opportunity.

