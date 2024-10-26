KPA hosts interaction with Bavarian Police officials

October 26, 2024

Mysuru: A two-day seminar was held at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), chaired by Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Training), alongside senior Police officials from Bavaria, Germany.

This event underscored the strengthening of ties between the Karnataka government and Germany, initiated by an agreement in 2016 aimed at enhancing cooperation in the training sector. The collaboration focuses on the exchange of information, skill development, and professionalism among law enforcement agencies.

With Bavaria boasting an estimated population of 70 million and recognised for having one of the best Police systems in Europe, the seminar was pivotal in discussing effective scenario-based training for police officers.

Key topics included legal and public order issues, crime detection and control, crimes against women and children, traffic management and strategies for detecting and preventing cybercrime according to scenario-based learning.

Andrian Deitel, the Training Head of Bavaria, actively engaged with the heads of all Karnataka Police training schools.

The seminar also welcomed officials from the Hans Seidel Foundation, which facilitates coordination between Bavaria and Karnataka, including Judith Weinberger and Dr. Arul.

Other notable attendees included the DIGP Southern Range Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, and Director of KPA S.L. Chennabasavanna. Additionally, principals from 11 Police Training Schools (PTS) across the State and assistant directors from KPA participated, highlighting the commitment to enhancing law enforcement training in Karnataka.