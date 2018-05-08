Curb menace of rotating LED headlights
Curb menace of rotating LED headlights

Sir,

Of late, certain motorists are using a particular type of headlight in their two-wheelers, particularly bikes, which seems like the bulb is rotating and is causing confusion to the motorists coming from opposite direction.

The colour, the rotation/twist are really causing hindrance to the drivers of the vehicles from opposite side.  Before this new menace spreads, I request the authorities concerned to put an end to this and avoid any possible mishaps that may occur due to this.

– Vijay Hemmige, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, 4.5.2018

May 8, 2018

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Curb menace of rotating LED headlights”

  1. Sugathapalan says:
    May 9, 2018 at 5:54 am

    Sir, The extremely bright white light fitted to the headlamps hurts the eyes of the vehicles coming in the opposite direction and causes confusion among road users. They could cause severe accidents. Hope the RTO and the traffic police will move in and stop this illegal use of dangerous headlamps. Thanks.

