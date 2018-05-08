Curb menace of rotating LED headlights

Sir,

Of late, certain motorists are using a particular type of headlight in their two-wheelers, particularly bikes, which seems like the bulb is rotating and is causing confusion to the motorists coming from opposite direction.

The colour, the rotation/twist are really causing hindrance to the drivers of the vehicles from opposite side. Before this new menace spreads, I request the authorities concerned to put an end to this and avoid any possible mishaps that may occur due to this.

– Vijay Hemmige, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, 4.5.2018

