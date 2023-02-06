Curtain comes down on English Theatre Festival
News

Curtain comes down on English Theatre Festival

February 6, 2023

Seven plays staged by College students during three-day fest hosted by Mysore English Theatre Forum

Mysore/Mysuru: Seven English plays were staged during the three-day English Theatre Festival for College students organised by the Mysore English Theatre Forum (METF) for the first time in the city from Feb.3 to 5 at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar.

Curtain came down on the fest last evening with the staging of two plays — ‘Dr. Faustus’                       and ‘The Refund.’

The evening began with the students of St. Philomena’s College enacting another variation of the play ‘Dr Faustus.’  The 45-minute  play highlighted the conversation between Dr. Faustus and the Devil Lucifer’s assistant, Mephistopheles. Dr. Faustus takes pride in his knowledge of a vast variety of subjects and now wants to try his hand at magic.

He uses magic to conjure Mephistopheles. He makes a pact with him to sell his soul in exchange for 24 years of service by Mephistopheles. Over time, he wonders whether he made the right decision or not, and whether he should ask God’s forgiveness.

After a lot of conflict within himself, he finally stays with his decision of being served by the Devil. Exactly at the end of 24 years, the devils arrive to take his soul to Hell.

Though the team used appropriate lighting and costumes, it was rather puzzling to the audience that Dr. Faustus and Mephistopheles were lip-syncing a voice-over from backstage; emphasis should have been given to the actors’ speech delivery and movements.

The last play of the festival was ‘The Refund’ by the students of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE). This humorous 35-minute play tells the story of a man who goes back to his School to claim a refund of his fees, since he didn’t learn anything at school!

His teachers and the Principal decide to give him a re-examination, and only if he fails this will he get his fee refund. Both student and teachers try to outwit each other. The student tries hard to give the wrong answers each time, but the teachers always find a reason to prove that his answer is correct. He finally passes the examination in ‘flying colours’, and is therefore not entitled  to a refund!

METF Theatre Festival Convenor Seemanthini B. Sharma seen with the volunteers.

The VVCE team put up a good performance, with appropriate backup sound effects, and left the audience with a smile to go home — a cheerful way to end   a theatre fest.

On Feb.3, St. Joseph’s B.Ed College students staged the play ‘Doctor Faustus’ while SDM-MMK – ‘The Refund’; On Feb. 4, St. Joseph’s B.Ed College – ‘Lit Violencia’; Cresta College – ‘Merchant of Venice’ and  University College of Fine Arts  – ‘One Dark Night.’

METF is a group of theatre enthusiasts who have come together to promote English theatre activities. Those interested in English theatre may join METF. For details contact Seemanthini B. Sharma  on Mob: 98864-57987.

