D. Devaraj Urs Jayanti celebration on Aug.20

Mysuru: The District Administration has decided to celebrated D. Devaraj Urs Jayanti in a meaningful manner at Kalamandira in city on Aug.20. ADC T. Yogesh held a preliminary meeting in his regard at the DC’s office here yesterday.

Addressing the meeting, Yogesh said that the Government has issued guidelines on the celebrations and according to it, several essay and debate competitions on the life and achievements of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs will be organised and the winners will be distributed prizes.

When representatives of Associations and organisations, who attended the meeting, sought the installation of a statue of Devaraj Urs in city, the ADC directed the MCC officials to submit a proposal in this regard to the Government.

Yogesh asked officials from all Departments and members of the public to take part in the Jayanti celebrations in large numbers and thus make the event a grand success.

Backward Classes Welfare Officer S.G. Somashekar and other officials were present.