City student attends International Space Development Conference at NASA

Mysuru: Neerav Iyappa of class VIII from NPS International, Mysuru, attended the International Space Development Conference (ISDC) 2018 at Los Angeles, CA recently.

He presented a ten minute detailed report on the prize winning proposal of a space hotel  ‘DIADEM’ at NSS/NASA Ames Student Space Settlement Contest Presentation. He also prepared and displayed a poster for the proposal at the Poster Presentation Session. He was one among the 16 members selected for the Universalisation Student Debate world premiere pilot programme hosted by EIS Academy and Ohio University.

Neerav was also chosen as a delegate for a team consisting of Michelle Brunetti, Evan Vera and Ethan Greene.  They debated affirmatively on the topic ‘Can Universalisation promote Global peace through Co-operation?’

The team was ably mentored by Dr. Bob Krone, Hoyt Davidson, Dr. L.J. Edmonds and Dale Skran (Universalisation “Experts” from  Speed-Dating Exercise). Neerav was adjudged the Best Debater during this exclusive contest at NASA.

August 8, 2018

