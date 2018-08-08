Nearly 20 people feared drowned in Saragur canal

Saragur: In a tragic incident, nearly 20 people, almost all of them women, who were travelling in a goods auto, are feared to have been drowned as the auto is said to have plunged into the Kabini Right Bank Canal after hitting the bridge close to Chikkadevanabetta in H.D. Kote Taluk, here this morning.

Even as the news spread, hundreds of people from the nearby villages gathered near the canal to search for the bodies. Unconfirmed reports said that out of the total passengers, two women have managed to swim to safety.

Nearly 20 people, mostly women from Hairige village close to Beechanahalli near Saragur in H.D.Kote taluk, were travelling to a farm to pick marigold flowers when the unfortunate incident occurred, it is said.

Police officials who reached the spot told Star of Mysore that since the water had been released into the canal from Kabini reservoir, the flow of water will stop only by evening. The bodies along with the auto might have been washed away at least five to ten kilometres and it will take time to search the bodies.

It may be recalled that four members of a family had drowned on Aug. 6, when the Maruti Omni they were travelling in had plunged into the Harangi Right Bank Canal near Mantikoppalu village in Periyapatna taluk.